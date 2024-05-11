Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of TPX traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,017. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.87. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

