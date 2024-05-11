BMO Capital Markets Lowers Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $20.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the travel company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRIP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,499,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,232. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 10.5% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,296 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,244 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

