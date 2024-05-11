Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $112.00 at Citigroup

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.22.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.26. 4,294,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.50. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.27.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,391 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $303,596.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 653,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,495,857.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 32.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Trade Desk by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

