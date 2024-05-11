DA Davidson Cuts Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Price Target to $225.00

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alamo Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.53 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Alamo Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $198.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.07. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $157.74 and a twelve month high of $231.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.20.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $425.59 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $93,577.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,647.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,093,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $604,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 382.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 253,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

