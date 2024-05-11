Comparing Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) & PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nemaura Medical and PAVmed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical $80,000.00 15.69 -$14.14 million ($0.39) -0.08 PAVmed $2.45 million 8.16 -$64.18 million ($9.33) -0.23

Nemaura Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PAVmed. PAVmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 PAVmed 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nemaura Medical and PAVmed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Nemaura Medical currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 7,938.59%. PAVmed has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 890.57%. Given Nemaura Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than PAVmed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of PAVmed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and PAVmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -142.69% PAVmed -2,617.25% N/A -85.99%

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats PAVmed on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemaura Medical

(Get Free Report)

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About PAVmed

(Get Free Report)

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay. Its product pipeline also comprises EsoCure, an esophageal ablation device to treat dysplastic BE; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; NextFlo; and Veris cancer care platform. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

