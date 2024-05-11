Target (NYSE:TGT) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $180.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Target from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.85.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $163.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. Target has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

