Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for inTEST Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for inTEST in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for inTEST’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for inTEST’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

inTEST stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. inTEST has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 356,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 128,082 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in inTEST by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 359,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,449 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in inTEST by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 113,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 67,561 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in inTEST in the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the third quarter worth about $309,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $258,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,755.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other inTEST news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $258,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,755.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

