Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.46) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.26). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.11%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.92.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average is $75.79. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $98.40.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,489,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,778,000 after buying an additional 205,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,740,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,474,000 after acquiring an additional 43,512 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,616,000 after acquiring an additional 556,370 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after acquiring an additional 305,264 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 635,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

