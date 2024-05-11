Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

AORT opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. Artivion has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $93.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Artivion will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 13,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $262,005.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,208,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 13,996 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $262,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,208,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $66,519.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,841.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,931 shares of company stock worth $2,914,917. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 38.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Artivion by 2.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Artivion by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Artivion by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Artivion by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

