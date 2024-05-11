Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Issued By William Blair

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SES AI in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for SES AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SES AI’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SES opened at $1.45 on Thursday. SES AI has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $514.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,750. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SES AI by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 21.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SES AI during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

