BWS Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA)

BWS Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adeia in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Adeia Stock Performance

Shares of ADEA stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Adeia has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. Analysts predict that Adeia will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Adeia’s payout ratio is currently 58.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adeia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Adeia by 635.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adeia by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adeia during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Adeia in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Adeia by 2,732.0% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Featured Stories

