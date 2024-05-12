Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) vs. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) and Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Ellington Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ellington Financial 0 2 4 0 2.67

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.72%. Ellington Financial has a consensus target price of $13.95, suggesting a potential upside of 17.23%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 182.61% 18.25% 11.46% Ellington Financial 66.65% 10.51% 0.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Ellington Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

6.9% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Ellington Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $225.12 million 132.95 $316.64 million $5.02 7.29 Ellington Financial $107.72 million 9.40 $84.81 million $0.64 18.59

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Financial. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ellington Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ellington Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays out 3.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ellington Financial pays out 243.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ellington Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Ellington Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc., through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; and commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; corporate debt and equity securities; corporate loans; and other strategic investments; and consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Ellington Financial LLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

