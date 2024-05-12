Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$7.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$6.50.
REAL has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Real Matters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Real Matters from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Real Matters has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.43.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Real Matters
Real Matters Stock Performance
Real Matters Company Profile
Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
