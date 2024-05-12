StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HTLF. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.98. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Insider Activity at Heartland Financial USA

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

