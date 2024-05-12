Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.80.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.8% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

AVAH stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

