Next Level Private LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $270.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.23.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

