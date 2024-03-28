Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.11)-$(0.10) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $131-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.74 million. Braze also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.120–0.080 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRZE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Get Braze alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRZE

Braze Trading Up 2.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average is $51.24. Braze has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $746,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $567,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,471 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,153 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Braze by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Braze by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after buying an additional 880,451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Braze by 12,400.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after acquiring an additional 845,194 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Braze by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,090,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,047,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 27.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after buying an additional 662,837 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.