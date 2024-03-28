Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 252741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.
Specifically, insider Edmund J. Burke purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
