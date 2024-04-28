Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

KEY opened at C$35.59 on Tuesday. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$29.31 and a 12-month high of C$35.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.13.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.37. Keyera had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.59 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.9117965 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

