Shaker Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Mexico Equity & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MXE traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. 536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,236. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $11.63.
Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
