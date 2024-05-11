Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.1% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,345,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $4,884,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,227,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,701,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $154.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

