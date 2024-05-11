Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.1% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,345,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $4,884,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comcast Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,227,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,701,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $154.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
