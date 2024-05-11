Shaker Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,354 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCR. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 24,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 33,287 shares during the last quarter.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 24,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,477. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25.

MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

(Free Report)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.