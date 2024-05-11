Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $8.59 on Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and approximately $91.83 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $8.59 or 0.00014062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00055215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00019689 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.