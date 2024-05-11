Shaker Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297,599 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Royce Value Trust worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 83,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.85. 121,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,320. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Royce Value Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

In other Royce Value Trust news, VP Francis D. Gannon purchased 2,000 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Francis D. Gannon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher D. Clark bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $48,708.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 31,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,777.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

