Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.0827 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.0827 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $15.42 million and approximately $35,738.18 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00088224 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00032141 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00014069 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001608 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $50,086.68 or 0.79535489 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

