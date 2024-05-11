Tectum (TET) Trading Down 20% Over Last 7 Days

Tectum (TET) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Tectum has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Tectum token can currently be bought for about $14.45 or 0.00023641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tectum has a market cap of $106.27 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tectum Profile

Tectum’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,354,856 tokens. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official website is tectum.io. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial.

Buying and Selling Tectum

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,354,856.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 14.35301632 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,364,531.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

