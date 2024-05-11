Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 4,524 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPZ. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 400,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 165,626 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 74,567 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 106,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $176,000.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

CPZ traded down 0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 15.73. 48,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,055. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 14.87. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 13.17 and a 1 year high of 16.11.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Herman acquired 16,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.55 per share, with a total value of 253,589.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 416,475.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.