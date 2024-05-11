Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $257.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on LECO

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO stock traded up $6.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.07. 736,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,823. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.92. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.