DigiByte Market Cap Hits $210.83 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, DigiByte has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $210.83 million and $7.18 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,144.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.25 or 0.00705601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.00 or 0.00132527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00043395 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00064505 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.88 or 0.00215783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00101749 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,002,624,821 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

