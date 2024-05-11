Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $126.94 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,964 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $126,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 25,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.47.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,046,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.46. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $96.14.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 51.87%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

