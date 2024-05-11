Findlay Park Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 459,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.52. The company had a trading volume of 683,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,889. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.91. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $234.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.88.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

