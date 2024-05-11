Tezos Price Tops $0.92 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $900.30 million and $23.34 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001501 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000987 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000878 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000646 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,001,903,238 coins and its circulating supply is 981,336,602 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

