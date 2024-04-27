Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 6.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 27.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in ASML by 155.3% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 97 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 4.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 14.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded up $18.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $918.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $955.61 and a 200 day moving average of $804.52. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

