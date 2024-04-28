Addison Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1,664.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 218.8% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,256,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,959,856. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.69. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

