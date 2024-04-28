Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Danaher by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,185,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,449 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1,440.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,976 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,850,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $161,994,000. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 27.7% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,963,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $735,343,000 after purchasing an additional 642,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.3 %

DHR traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $246.58. 2,710,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,897. The company has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.87 and its 200-day moving average is $231.16.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,565 shares of company stock worth $26,641,364 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

