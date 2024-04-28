Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.6% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $733.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $761.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $666.67. The company has a market cap of $696.95 billion, a PE ratio of 126.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $380.77 and a 12-month high of $800.78.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

