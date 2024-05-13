Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 112754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.24.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 171,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

