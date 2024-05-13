Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Trading 0.9% Higher

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.43 and last traded at $46.98. Approximately 593,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,734,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

