TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Update

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the April 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Choreo LLC owned 0.24% of TOMI Environmental Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TOMZ remained flat at $0.73 on Monday. 11,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.59. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.17.

TOMI Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.18% and a negative net margin of 46.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

