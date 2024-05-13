TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Update

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, an increase of 77.6% from the April 15th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 646,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 257,722 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 382.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,709 shares during the period. 15.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 76,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,849. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.44.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.14% and a negative net margin of 2,897.95%. Analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

