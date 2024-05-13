First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the April 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of TDIV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.09. 57,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,321. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $71.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1907 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

