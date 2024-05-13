First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the April 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of TDIV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.09. 57,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,321. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $71.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1907 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
