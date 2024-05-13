Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Trading Up 0.6%

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $322.04 and last traded at $317.85. Approximately 103,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 973,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $315.94.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.19.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.46 and its 200 day moving average is $228.47. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.72.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total value of $5,490,713.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,597 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,909.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total value of $5,490,713.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,909.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,219 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 64.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 37,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,710,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

