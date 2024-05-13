Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Up 10.3%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 3,073,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 5,939,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on RGTI. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Monday.
View Our Latest Research Report on Rigetti Computing
Rigetti Computing Trading Up 9.5 %
Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 563.97% and a negative return on equity of 59.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Rigetti Computing
In related news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $91,262.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,052,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 65,599 shares of company stock valued at $127,830 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 1,657.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,789,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 753,110 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 9.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 174,408 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3,302.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,020,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 990,591 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rigetti Computing
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rigetti Computing
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.