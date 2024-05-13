Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 4.4%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 1,331,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,035,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 5.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.