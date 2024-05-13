Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 4.4%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 1,331,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,035,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 5.1 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.