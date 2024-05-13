Short Interest in Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Increases By 52.9%

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 394,100 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the April 15th total of 257,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ TLSA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.61. 95,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,141. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. Tiziana Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.27.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

About Tiziana Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.