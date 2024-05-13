Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Up 0.1%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.28 and last traded at $37.10. 784,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,849,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,415,304 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

