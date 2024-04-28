Bank OZK Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $82.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,853. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

