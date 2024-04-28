Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Sells 3,148 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 145,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 586,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,772,000 after buying an additional 37,552 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 103,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.57. 1,028,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

