Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.56. 2,397,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,186. The company has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.62 and its 200 day moving average is $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.77 and a 12-month high of $128.68.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

