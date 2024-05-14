SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Up to $52.21

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.21, but opened at $54.72. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $53.85, with a volume of 1,122,993 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.12.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average is $73.26.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,966.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 21,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

